Vegan Teriyaki Sauce
Vegan Teriyaki Sauce Recipe from Eat With Clarity
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Serving size: 1 servings
Ingredients
- ½ cup low sodium tamari or soy sauce
- ½ cup vegetable broth
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon light brown sugar can sub coconut
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch can sub tapioca or arrowroot
- 2 tablespoons water
- Optional: 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes for spice
Directions
- Whisk together the cornstarch and water and set aside.
- Add all other ingredients to a pot and bring to a low boil.
- Whisk in the cornstarch mixture and let simmer over low heat until thick. Start with 1 tbsp cornstarch and add an additional 1/2 tbsp if the sauce isn’t thickening properly.
- It thickens more as it cools, so avoid adding too much too soon because you don’t want it to get gloopy!
- Whisk occasionally to prevent any clumps from forming.
- Serve with salmon, tofu, chickpeas or your favorite veggies!