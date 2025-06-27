Vegan Teriyaki Sauce

Vegan Teriyaki Sauce Recipe from Eat With Clarity

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Serving size: 1 servings

Ingredients

  • ½ cup low sodium tamari or soy sauce
  • ½ cup vegetable broth
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar can sub coconut
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch can sub tapioca or arrowroot
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • Optional: 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes for spice

Directions

  1. Whisk together the cornstarch and water and set aside. 
  2. Add all other ingredients to a pot and bring to a low boil. 
  3. Whisk in the cornstarch mixture and let simmer over low heat until thick. Start with 1 tbsp cornstarch and add an additional 1/2 tbsp if the sauce isn’t thickening properly. 
  4. It thickens more as it cools, so avoid adding too much too soon because you don’t want it to get gloopy!
  5. Whisk occasionally to prevent any clumps from forming. 
  6. Serve with salmon, tofu, chickpeas or your favorite veggies!
