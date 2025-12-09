This classic vegetable soup is warm, cozy and perfect for chilly nights. Enjoy it this way, or modify with your favorite veggies.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 carrots, sliced

2 celery stalks, sliced

1 medium potato, peeled and diced

1 zucchini, sliced

1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes

6 cups vegetable broth

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp dried thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup green beans (fresh or frozen)

1 cup corn (fresh or frozen)

Optional: 1 cup cooked pasta, rice, or white beans

Optional garnish: fresh parsley, grated parmesan, or a squeeze of lemon

Instructions

1. Sauté the base

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 3–4 minutes until soft. Add the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds until fragrant.

2. Add the veggies

Stir in the carrots, celery, potato and zucchini. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Build the soup

Add diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, basil, oregano, thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring to a gentle boil.

4. Simmer

Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20–25 minutes until all vegetables are tender.

5. Finish and serve

Stir in the green beans, corn, and any optional pasta, rice, or beans. Simmer for 5 more minutes and serve warm. Then, curl up and enjoy this cozy meal!