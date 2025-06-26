Vegetarian French Onion Soup
Vegetarian French Onion Soup Recipe from Food With Feeling
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 70 minutes
Serving size: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 3 pounds yellow onions, about 5 large, peeled and sliced (I cut mine in half and then slice them into half moons)
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter, use vegan where applicable
- 1 teaspoon sugar, you can use coconut sugar here if you’d prefer
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 8 cups vegetable broth
- ½ cup red wine
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, can use dried if desired
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 4 slices French bread, or something similar, cut into thick slices
- 1 cup Gruyere cheese, freshly grated (optional or sub for vegan cheese)
Directions
- In a large pot, heat the olive over medium high heat. Once hot, add in the sliced onions and begin to caramelize. Cook, stirring often, until the onions start to soften, about 20 minutes.
- Add in the butter and continue to cook the onions until they begin to brown, about 15-20 additional minutes. Really watch it and adjust the heat if the onions are starting to burn at all. You want them to slowly cook so that they brown slowly.
- Stir in the sugar and salt and continue cooking for 15 more minutes until the onions become well browned. During the last couple of minutes, add in the garlic and continue to stir.
- Deglaze the pot by stirring in the red wine and use a wooden spoon to scrap any bits and flavor from the sides and bottom of the pot. Stir in the veggie broth, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaves, thyme, and black pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer, cover, and cook for 30 minutes. Stir every few minutes.
- Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees F. Brush or spray the slices of bread with oil or cooking spray and place on a baking sheet. Toast for 10 minutes, flipping halfway through. You want the bread to be lightly toasted. Once done, set aside.
- Season soup to taste with additional salt and pepper as needed. Ladle the soup into oven proof bowls, top with the toasted bread, and even sprinkle the cheese across the 4 bowls. Place the bowls on a large baking tray and broil in the oven until the cheese is melted and bubbling around the sides.
- Serve immediately.