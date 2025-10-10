Veggie Wrap

This recipe is a quick way to have an amazing lunch! You can customize your wrap with your favorite veggies, protein and spreads and even meal prep wraps for later in the week.

Ingredients

1 large tortilla wrap

1/2 ripe avocado, mashed

1 tbsp. hummus

Salt & pepper, to taste

~1/8 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cucumber, finely chopped

4 cherry tomatoes, quartered

a handful of chopped cabbage

1-2 romaine lettuce leaves, chopped

Instructions

1. Prep the veggies

Chop up the veggies you plan to use in your wrap.

2. Toast the tortilla

On low heat, slightly toast the tortilla on the stove for 1-2 minutes on each side.

3. Assemble the wrap

Spread the hummus and avocado evenly on the tortilla and sprinkle with salt and pepper, then add the veggies and (optional) protein of your choice. Then, fold in the sides of the tortilla and roll upwards to create the wrap.

4. Enjoy

Enjoy the wrap immediately or pack it to enjoy later! The crunch of the veggies and smoothness of the spreads makes for a tasty lunch.