White Chocolate Frosting Recipe
White Chocolate Frosting recipe by Mrs. R. E. DeMain from WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Serving size: 3 cups (1 cake)
Ingredients
- ½ cup and 2 tbsp of granulated sugar
- ½ cup butter
- 1 ½ tsp vanilla
- 1 cup slivered toasted almonds for garnish
- 6 tbsp evaporated milk
- 2 cups white chocolate (chopped into small pieces)
Directions
- Combine sugar, milk, and butter into a saucepan.
- Bring the mixture to a boil and boil for 1 minute.
- Remove from the heat and add white chocolate pieces and vanilla.
- Stir until the chocolate is melted and combined.
- Beat until thick enough to spread onto the cake.
- Allow the white chocolate frosting to harden on the cake and enjoy!