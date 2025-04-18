White Chocolate Frosting

White Chocolate Frosting Recipe

White chocolate frosting dripping onto a cake.
Photo by Getty Images

White Chocolate Frosting recipe by Mrs. R. E. DeMain from WPTF’s “Ask Your Neighbor” Cookbook.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Serving size: 3 cups (1 cake)

Ingredients

  • ½ cup and 2 tbsp of granulated sugar
  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 ½ tsp vanilla
  • 1 cup slivered toasted almonds for garnish
  • 6 tbsp evaporated milk
  • 2 cups white chocolate (chopped into small pieces)
White chocolate frosting being mixed in a bowl.
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Combine sugar, milk, and butter into a saucepan.
  2. Bring the mixture to a boil and boil for 1 minute.
  3. Remove from the heat and add white chocolate pieces and vanilla.
  4. Stir until the chocolate is melted and combined.
  5. Beat until thick enough to spread onto the cake.
  6. Allow the white chocolate frosting to harden on the cake and enjoy!
White chocolate bars for White Chocolate Frosting
Photo by Getty Images
