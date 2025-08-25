Try this zucchini bread recipe for a healthy yet tasty snack or start to your day! It’s great to have on hand for those mornings you don’t feel like cooking but you want something warm and homemade.

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

3 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

2 cups zucchini, shredded

1 cup chopped walnuts OR chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven and prep baking dishes

Preheat oven to 350 degrees f and grease 2 8×4 inch loaf pans, then lightly line with flour.

2. Mix dry ingredients

In a large bowl, mix flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon together.

3. Mix wet ingredients

In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, oil, sugar and vanilla together until combined. Then, add the dry ingredients and combine thoroughly. Then, add the shredded zucchini and walnuts or chocolate chips if you’d like.

4. Bake

Pour the mixture evenly into the loaf pans and bake for 45 minutes to an hour, or until the bread is golden brown on top.

5. Serve and enjoy

Let the bread cool for at least 15 minutes on a wire rack, then serve and enjoy.