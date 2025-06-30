Hidden Gems of North Carolina

Go Explore Our State

Asheville Pinball Machine Museum

Do you remember when arcades were everywhere and you could go and spend hours roaming the games and racking up points? One of those games was the pinball machine and some people have become masters of the flippers. But did you know there is a place to go explore over 80 games in one location for the pinball game? Asheville has a museum for the pinball machine and was awarded the “Best Arcade” award of 2025.

Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum

North Carolina’s coast is nicknamed the Graveyard of the Atlantic because of the thousands of ships found along the shores. This maritime museum honors those shipwrecks and gives great information about the recovery and preservation of the history just below the water’s surface.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Take a trip to the world’s largest waterfowl park which features over 2,500 birds located in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. These birds come from all over the world and some are even endangered. There is fun for all ages at this adventure.

Wheels Through Time Transportation Museum

Have you ever been to Maggie Valley, North Carolina? Have you ever heard of the Wheels Through Time Transportation Museum? Well you should take a quick trip down to this fun museum that is all about rare American motorcycles and memorabilia. Many folks who visit say that you might need two days to view and experience everything.