June Festivals of North Carolina

Ocrafolk Festival on Ocracoke

The Ocrafolk Festival is on Ocracoke Island from June 6th-8th this year. They have musicians, storytellers, artisans and much more fun to be had for the whole family. It a festival celebrating a community with a mission to help support one another.

Raleigh’s International Food Festival

Raleigh’s International Food Festival will be celebrating their 10 Year Anniversay this June 7th in Downtown Raleigh. Admissions is free so come on down to the Capital City and just eat everything from everywhere all at once! With over 120 food trucks to choose from there is bound to be something you want to try at least once.

Cherry Bounce Festival in Forest City

This festival is named after the moonshiner Amos Owen’s corn whiskey based “Cherry Bounce” moonshine. This weekend long festival starts Friday, June 6th and has local and regional art, live bands of bluegrass and Americana, and many moonshine and cherry-inspired items from local businesses and eatries. And the best news: it’s FREE!

North Carolina Blueberry Festival in Burgaw

It’s time to celebrate one of summer’s best fruits, the humble blueberry. Come out to Burgaw, North Carolina for the Blueberry Festival on Friday, June 20th and Saturday, June 21st. There will be blueberry and BBQ sales, a blueberry stome, live bands, a pie eating contest, and a beer and wine garden.

Apex Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth is an important day in celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. And we celebrate it through education and entertainment so come out to Apex, Saturday, June 21st at Town Hall Campus from 12pm to 7. There is live music and entertaiment, Juneteenth stories, local vendors, and Chalk the Walk.