Pollen: The Dust of Spring

Types of Pollen and When They Strike

It’s that time again! Spring has sprung and the sun it out in full bloom. Flowers and bees are about and the wind is delightful. All is grand in the spring months of the year. But will all that grand color of flowers and trees comes the dreaded pollen.

Many people have allergies related to pollen and some call it hay fever or seasonal allergic rhinitis by experts. So what exactly are you allergic to? There are several pollen sources:

Tree Pollen

This pollen comes first in the allergy calendar in the United States of America as it pops up in spring. Some of the trees that are big pollen producers are alder, birch, oak, and pine. Pine is typically blamed for all the yellow dust found outside.

Grass Pollen

This pollen is next, starting late spring and carries into summer. But if you live in warmer locations it might last much longer, such as California or Texas. Two well known culprits for grass pollen are Bermuda grass and Rye.

Weed Pollen

Onto late summer and fall allergies, you will find weed pollen. Such as ragweed and sagebrush, but one that some people don’t know about is tumbleweed. Ragweed is one of the most common weeds in America and can travel up to hundreds of miles in the air, which many Americans have found annoying while trying to deal with this allergy.

Some common symptons of allergies are runny noses, watery or red eyes, shortness of breath, or irritated eyes. If you are suffering with any of these or have asthma this spring, take a trip to your local physician and get checked out. Don’t let pollen bring you down this beautiful spring season!