Super Expensive Legos

Top Ranked Sets

The Most Valuable Set

10179 LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon is, at the moment, Lego’s Most Valuable Set. It has 5,197 pieces and is currently averaged to be around $2,403.

Photo by Ebay

The Largest Set

The 10307 LEGO Landmarks Eiffel Tower is the Lego company largest build yet! It has a whopping count of 10,001 pieces and stands at almost 5 feet tall, that is 58.5 inches or 149 cm.

Photo by LEGO

The Set With The Most MiniFigs

The 76269 LEGO Avengers Tower takes the win for the most minifigures, it has 31 characters to play with. The build consists of the Avengers Towner, Leviathan, a Quinjet , and 2 Chitauri Chariot and is made up of 5,201 pieces

Photo by LEGO

The Most Owned/Bought Set

And the last category to win is the Most Owned Set by LEGo is 75192 LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon. Apparently it is a very common set to acquire. It has over 7,500 pieces and 8 minifigures of the classic Star Wars characters.