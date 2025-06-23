Super Expensive Legos

Top Ranked Sets
The Most Valuable Set
10179 LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon is, at the moment, Lego’s Most Valuable Set. It has 5,197 pieces and is currently averaged to be around $2,403.
The Largest Set
The 10307 LEGO Landmarks Eiffel Tower is the Lego company largest build yet! It has a whopping count of 10,001 pieces and stands at almost 5 feet tall, that is 58.5 inches or 149 cm.
The Set With The Most MiniFigs
The 76269 LEGO Avengers Tower takes the win for the most minifigures, it has 31 characters to play with. The build consists of the Avengers Towner, Leviathan, a Quinjet , and 2 Chitauri Chariot and is made up of 5,201 pieces
The Most Owned/Bought Set
And the last category to win is the Most Owned Set by LEGo is 75192 LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon. Apparently it is a very common set to acquire. It has over 7,500 pieces and 8 minifigures of the classic Star Wars characters.