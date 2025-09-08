Homemade Flour Tortillas

These flour tortillas are a great way to elevate a homemade meal, and they’re pretty easy to make!

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all purpose flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 5 tbsp. butter, salted, at room temperature
  • 1 cup hot water
  • cooking oil

Instructions

1. Create the dough
Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a medium-sized bowl. Cut in the butter, then pour the hot water over the mixture. Stir together until the mixture becomes a dough.

2. Prep the dough
Turn the dough out onto a flat, floured surface. Use your hands to knead the dough for a few minutes until it forms a smooth ball. Put the ball of dough back in the bowl and cover with a damp towel for about 10 minutes..

3. Form tortillas
Cut the ball of dough into about 12-14 equal wedges, then roll each wedge into a ball. Then, roll each ball of dough out into a circle.

4. Cook the tortillas
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add about a drizzle of cooking oil to the skillet, then add one tortilla. Cook for 30-60 seconds, or until bubbles appear on the surface. Flip and cook for another 30 seconds, or until the bottom of the tortilla is slightly golden. Cover the tortillas with a towel as you go and repeat with the remaining dough.

5. Serve it hot
Enjoy right away to make tacos, burritos, wraps, or any other dish you’d like!

