Homemade Flour Tortillas

These flour tortillas are a great way to elevate a homemade meal, and they’re pretty easy to make!

Ingredients

3 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

5 tbsp. butter, salted, at room temperature

1 cup hot water

cooking oil

Instructions

1. Create the dough

Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a medium-sized bowl. Cut in the butter, then pour the hot water over the mixture. Stir together until the mixture becomes a dough.

2. Prep the dough

Turn the dough out onto a flat, floured surface. Use your hands to knead the dough for a few minutes until it forms a smooth ball. Put the ball of dough back in the bowl and cover with a damp towel for about 10 minutes..

3. Form tortillas

Cut the ball of dough into about 12-14 equal wedges, then roll each wedge into a ball. Then, roll each ball of dough out into a circle.

4. Cook the tortillas

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add about a drizzle of cooking oil to the skillet, then add one tortilla. Cook for 30-60 seconds, or until bubbles appear on the surface. Flip and cook for another 30 seconds, or until the bottom of the tortilla is slightly golden. Cover the tortillas with a towel as you go and repeat with the remaining dough.

5. Serve it hot

Enjoy right away to make tacos, burritos, wraps, or any other dish you’d like!