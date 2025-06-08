101 dogs living in packed, filthy conditions removed from North Carolina home

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dozens of dogs found living in packed, filthy conditions were removed from a North Carolina home.

Animal control officers responding to a complaint in Raleigh discovered 101 dogs crammed in stacked cages or roaming in confined quarters at the home on Wednesday, the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said on Facebook. Many of the dogs were small breeds. Among those rescued were several puppies and older dogs.

The homeowner agreed to relinquish the dogs, along with 21 chickens, news outlets reported. The dogs were taken in by eight different shelters and were undergoing medical assessments, the SPCA chapter said. Many dogs had matted fur as well as skin and dental issues.

It wasn’t known whether the homeowner faces charges. A telephone call to the Raleigh police department wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

On Friday, the chapter said that several dogs under its care were “getting the spa day of their lives — and their first taste of fresh air, possibly ever. We’re seeing a lot of smiles from these guys.

“This is the biggest moment in these dogs’ lives, and we are feeling so grateful to be a part of their healing.”