13th annual Racing for Rescues set for Sunday in Cary to support local animal adoptions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Animal lovers and runners alike are invited to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary this Sunday for the 13th Annual Racing for Rescues event. The fundraiser supports Second Chance Pet Adoptions, the Triangle’s oldest no-kill animal rescue organization. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a 5K run and one-mile fun walk available for participants.

Mia Xavier, Director of Development and Communications for Second Chance Pet Adoptions, says the event is a great opportunity to connect with both past and present rescue animals.

“We have a lot of people who have been coming to the race year over year. They love to bring the dogs that they’ve adopted which is always great to catch up with our furry animal friends. It’s also a great opportunity for us to showcase the dogs we have in our program that are available for adoption,” said Xavier.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets to the event, which is designed to be both fun and flexible for families. Xavier says there are different race options depending on comfort and pace.

“Dogs, cat’s don’t like to be out with that many dogs but they’re certainly welcome. We’ll have a 5k that is for people that are running without dogs, we have a 5k for people that want to run with their dog, we have a one-mile walk for people who want to take it a little bit easier and that is dog friendly. We’d love for people to come out and bring their kids and just make a really fun day of it,” said Xavier.

Second Chance also works closely with shelters in Wake and surrounding rural counties. Xavier says they step in when space becomes an issue and euthanasia is imminent.

“We work with surrounding shelters, most often in some of the rural counties. We pull animals from their shelters, animals that we get a call where an animal is going to be euthanized because the shelter is unfortunately out of space, we will bring them into our program,” said Xavier.

The organization places a strong focus on matching pets with the right families and ensuring long-term success for each adoption.

“We want to make sure that there is compatibility in the family with kids, with other animals and with the person’s lifestyle. We definitely want to make that a win-win for everyone,” said Xavier.

North Carolina currently has the second highest euthanasia rate in the country. Since 1987, Second Chance Pet Adoptions has helped over 20,000 animals find forever homes. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward supporting rescue efforts, adoption services, and community outreach programs. Alongside the race, attendees can enjoy food trucks, local vendors, and activities for kids throughout the day.