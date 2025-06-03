Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month highlights the importance of brain health in North Carolina

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina is urging residents to take charge of their brain health. With more than 7 million Americans—over 210,000 in North Carolina—currently living with Alzheimer’s, experts say early detection and healthy habits like exercise, managing blood pressure and good sleep can reduce your risk. The organization encourages the public to watch for early warning signs and talk to a doctor if concerns arise. (Photo by Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – June marks Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and the Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina is calling on residents to take proactive steps toward protecting their cognitive health. With more than two-thirds of Americans carrying at least one major risk factor for dementia, experts say the time to act is now.

Lindsay Golden, a representative of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Eastern North Carolina chapter, says the disease is often decades in the making.

“Brain changes can begin up to 20 years before symptoms appear,” said Golden. “We encourage people to pay attention to what may not be signs of normal aging and talk to a doctor. But there are also things you can do to mitigate risk—especially during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.”

According to the CDC, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Today, more than 7 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s, including over 210,000 people in North Carolina alone.

Golden says while age remains the biggest risk factor, other contributors include physical inactivity, unmanaged high blood pressure, genetics and even sleep quality.

“There can be other risk factors such as race and family history,” said Golden. “But we also know that incorporating healthy habits—like managing blood pressure, exercising regularly and getting good sleep—can significantly reduce your risk of cognitive decline.”

The Alzheimer’s Association promotes what’s known as the “Healthy Brain Initiative,” a public health roadmap launched in partnership with the CDC. It encourages people to make lifestyle changes that support not just physical wellness, but long-term brain function too.

Golden notes that early warning signs often go beyond memory issues.

“Altered judgment, mood changes, difficulty paying bills or managing complex projects can all signal early cognitive impairment,” said Golden. “If you notice those signs in yourself or someone else, don’t wait—have a conversation and speak with a physician.”

As June continues, the Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina will host educational events, share resources and encourage residents to wear purple in support of Alzheimer’s awareness.

To learn more about prevention strategies, support programs or how to get involved, visit www.alz.org/nc or call the 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.