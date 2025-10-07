Battleship North Carolina to honor U.S. Navy and Marine Corps anniversaries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPTF) — As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, the Battleship North Carolina is inviting Americans to participate in a significant act of remembrance and gratitude. In honor of the 250th anniversaries, the Battleship will raise 250 American flags, each representing the generations who have served and sacrificed for the nation.

The ceremonial flag raisings are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 13, coinciding with the Navy Anniversary, and Monday, Nov. 10, for the Marine Corps Anniversary. These events will take place aboard the historic ship in collaboration with the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.

“This tribute is personal to me,” said Dr. Jay C. Martin, executive director of the Battleship North Carolina Memorial. “My father served in the Army during World War II, and my grandmother was a Rosie the Riveter. Their legacy — and the legacy of millions like them — lives on in these flags. I’ve reserved flags for my family because I believe they’re more than symbols. They’re stories. They’re sacrifices. They’re reminders of who we are as Americans.”

Each flag raised aboard the Battleship will carry historical significance, serving as a shared gesture of national memory. These flags will be available to individuals and families wishing to honor their own connections to service, honor, and sacrifice. Proceeds from the event will support educational programs and the ongoing preservation of the Battleship North Carolina Memorial.

“These flags are living history,” Dr. Martin added. “They connect the legacy of America’s most decorated World War II battleship with the stories of those who serve today. This is a moment for all Americans to reflect, remember, and participate.”

The U.S.S. North Carolina (BB-55) is America’s most decorated World War II battleship, now decommissioned and permanently moored among 55 acres of Eagles Island wildlands on the Cape Fear River at Wilmington, North Carolina. The Battleship North Carolina Memorial commemorates the heroism of North Carolinians who served their country during World War II and memorializes the roughly 11,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, the Battleship and the adjacent park serve as a place for learning, reflection, and community engagement, connecting past events to current conversations about service, leadership, and citizenship through programs, exhibits, and events. For more information, visit www.battleshipnc.com or call (910) 399-9100.