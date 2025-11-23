Beck Malenstyn’s spectacular goal helps Sabres beat East-leading Hurricanes 4-1

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) and left wing Beck Malenstyn (29) celebrate a 4-1 victory following the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

By JOE YERDON Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Beck Malenstyn scored a spectacular goal, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Sunday.

Malenstyn took a touch pass from Tyson Kozak, made a sweet move to his right to slip past Sebastian Aho and easily beat Frederik Andersen to make it 3-1 with 1:24 left in the second period.

Alex Tuch, Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres, who have won four of five. Ryan McLeod had two assists, and Luukkonen got his second straight victory.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored and Andersen made 17 saves for the Hurricanes, who lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 11.

Tuch opened the scoring on the power play in the first period. Gostisbehere made it 1-1 later in the first, also on the power play.

Quinn gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead early in the second. Thompson’s empty-netter extended his goal streak to six games.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal missed the game because of illness.

Up next

Hurricanes: Begin a seven-game homestand on Wednesday, when they host the New York Rangers.

Sabres: At Pittsburgh on Wednesday.