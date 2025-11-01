Bill Belichick wins first ACC game as North Carolina rallies to defeat Syracuse 27-10

Davion Gause #37 of the North Carolina Tar Heels stiff arms Chris Peal #16 of the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2025 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

By MARK FRANK The Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Demon June accounted for two touchdowns and nearly 200 yards on offense, Gio Lopez threw for two scores, and Bill Belichick won his first Atlantic Coast Conference game when North Carolina came from behind to defeat Syracuse 27-10 Friday night.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tar Heels (3-5, 1-3 ACC), while the Orange (3-6, 1-5) lost for the fifth consecutive time. North Carolina lost its previous two games by a combined four points.

The Tar Heels had not scored more than 20 points against an FBS team and trailed 10-6 when Lopez hit June for a short gain of 9 yards on the team’s first play of the second half. June then broke a tackle and scampered 63 yards down the right sideline for a 72-yard scoring play to give the Tar Heels a 13-10 lead they would never surrender. On the team’s next series, June ran it in from 5 yards out for a 20-10 margin. A 21-yard scoring strike from Lopez to Jordan Shipp gave the Tar Heels a 27-10 lead and 21 unanswered points.

Lopez was 15-of-19 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns. June had 101 yards on the ground and 81 yards on two receptions. Shipp had six catches for 64 yards.

Syracuse walk-on Joe Filardi, a true freshman, started at quarterback for the Orange. He was 1 of 11 in the first half and didn’t complete his first pass until 6:12 remained in the half. He finished 4 of 18 for 39 yards. Filardi replaced struggling LSU transfer Rickie Collins, who had gone 0-4 as a starter in relief of Steve Angeli. Angeli, who directed the Orange to a 3-1 start, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against Clemson. Syracuse hasn’t won since.

The only touchdown in the first half came courtesy of the Syracuse defense. Devin Grant knocked the ball loose from Shamar Easter on a short completion from Lopez. Linebacker Anwar Sparrow scooped up the ball and ran 51 yards for the score with 4:38 to go in the first quarter, giving the Orange a 7-3 lead.

Rece Verhoff had field goals of 24 and 43 yards while Tripp Woody had a 31-yarder for the Orange.

Syracuse managed 12 first downs, generated 147 yards on offense, and averaged only 2.9 yards per play.

(L-R) Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels and head coach Fran Brown of the Syracuse Orange embrace after the game at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2025 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Demon June #12 of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2025 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Kobe Paysour #8 of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2025 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Shamar Easter #84 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drops a pass as Duce Chestnut #2 of the Syracuse Orange covers him during the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2025 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Jordan Shipp #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2025 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Takeaway:

North Carolina: The Tar Heels are showing some fight. After two tough losses, North Carolina dominated Syracuse in the second half, albeit against a walk-on quarterback, and could be turning things around.

Syracuse: The Orange are competing without a functional quarterback and a functioning offense. They simply cannot score, putting an awful burden on a defense that is spending too much time on the field.

Up Next:

North Carolina: Home against Stanford Nov. 8.

Syracuse: Travels to No. 10 Miami Nov. 8.