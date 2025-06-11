Bills sign former Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, coming off 2 injury-shortened seasons

Shaq Thompson #54 of the Carolina Panthers runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed Shaq Thompson to a one-year contract on Tuesday, in providing the veteran linebacker an opportunity to continue his career after two injury-shortened seasons.

The 31-year-old Thompson was not re-signed by Carolina in March after spending his first 10 seasons with the Panthers. He joins the Bills, where he’s reunited with coach Sean McDermott, who was Carolina’s defensive coordinator during Thompson’s first two seasons with the team after being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Thompson is also familiar with Bills linebackers coach Al Holcomb and general manager, Brandon Beane, who have previous ties to the player’s time in Carolina.

“I was a young pup back in the day, now 11 years, seasoned vet, so time is coming around,” Thompson said. “You never thought it would happen to yourself, but everything is a blessing. Everything happens in God’s hands and fortunately I came here and I’m happy here.”

Thompson was a starter in Carolina from his rookie season, and enjoyed a stretch from 2019-2022 in which he topped 100 tackles each year, before being slowed by injuries. He’s appeared in just six games over the past two years after breaking his ankle in 2023 and then tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 4 the following year.

Thompson did not practice Tuesday, and said he expects to be ready to begin for the start of training camp next month.

He then dismissed the notion of his body beginning to wear down.

“Only me and myself know my body and my mindset. And one thing about me I would never end my career on an injury,” said Thompson, who appeared in 123 games Carolina.

Thompson fills a veteran depth role on a Bills defense featuring a two-linebacker system, and behind returning starters Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano.