Blake has 2 goals and an assist to lead the Hurricanes past the Predators, 6-3

By BOB SUTTON Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Blake had two goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Saturday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers added a goal and two assists, and Taylor Hall, William Carrier and Sebastian Aho also scored as Carolina matched its season high for goals. The first two goals came on power plays, giving the Hurricanes multiple power-play goals for the first time this season.

Rookie goalie Brandon Bussi made 21 saves, but was denied a second consecutive shutout when allowing three third-period goals. He improved to 8-1-0, and the Hurricanes won for the third time in four games.

Michael Bunting, Matthew Wood and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators, who were thwarted in securing their first three-game winning streak of the season. Juuse Saros made 32 saves, but he was pulled after allowing the sixth goal at 8:12 of the third. Justus Annunen made three saves the rest of the way. Nashville lost for the second time in its last six games.

Carolina, which had two goals in its previous two games combined, led 3-0 after Carrier scored with 16 seconds left in the first period. Blake ended up with his first three-point game of the season.

Up next

Predators: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host San Jose on Sunday.