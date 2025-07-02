Dallas Mavericks sign No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg to rookie contract

Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks speaks to the media after being drafted first overall during the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg to his four-year rookie contract.

The team didn’t disclose details in announcing the deal Wednesday. The total value of the contract for the top pick on the 2025-26 rookie wage scale is in the range of $62.7 million, with a first-year salary of about $13.8 million, according to Spotrac. Those numbers can fluctuate slightly.

There are team options in the third and fourth seasons of rookie deals.

Flagg said during his introductory news conference last week that he intends to play in the Summer League in Las Vegas later this month. The Mavericks’ Summer League opener against the Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James is set to be nationally televised on July 10.

Flagg was taken with the top pick after Dallas converted just a 1.8% chance to win the draft lottery. The 18-year-old from Duke became the fourth freshman to win The Associated Press national player of the year honors in the 64-year history of the award. Flagg led the Blue Devils to the Final Four in his only season.

The 6-foot-9 forward joins a frontcourt that should include 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis and promising young center Dereck Lively II, Flagg’s fellow Duke alum. The Mavs shocked the NBA by sending 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Davis in February.

Dallas guard Kyrie Irving is another former Duke player to go first overall in the draft, in 2011. He will be out, probably until at least midseason, while recovering from a torn ACL. Irving was injured in March.