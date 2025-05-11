Dog flu on the rise: Raleigh Vet shares what pet owners should know

As canine flu season ramps up, veterinarians urge pet owners to watch for symptoms like coughing and fever. The virus is highly contagious, and while most dogs recover within a few weeks, complications can occur. Vaccination and prompt veterinary care are key. (Photo by Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – While flu season for humans is tapering off, veterinarians say dog owners should be on alert—canine influenza season is just beginning. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, dog flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza A viruses and is spreading more this time of year.

In Raleigh, veterinarians are seeing an increase in cases. Dr. Laura Green, a local veterinarian, says the virus can spread easily from one dog to another.

“It’s a respiratory virus, so it spreads when dogs come into contact with one another or when they come into contact with an object that has been coughed on, sneezed on or even sniffed on,” said Green.

The illness shares many similarities with the human flu, with symptoms that can range from mild to severe.

“Fever, coughing, sneezing, lethargy, loss of appetite and then canine influenza can cause some pretty significant damage to the lungs. Some dogs will find themselves having difficulty breathing and even needing hospitalization,” said Green.

Green noted that there is no direct cure for dog flu, and treatment typically focuses on managing symptoms while the dog recovers.

“When dogs become sick with this virus all that we do is supportive care. For the most part we just have to ride it out and wait for the virus to take its course,” said Green.

To help protect pets, vaccines are available that can reduce the likelihood of infection or minimize symptoms if the virus is contracted.

“It’s best if possible to actually try to prevent your dog from having to go through the symptoms and interrupt the things that you normally enjoy doing with your dog,” said Green.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most dogs recover from the flu within two to three weeks. However, some may develop secondary bacterial infections that can lead to pneumonia or more serious complications. Pet owners are encouraged to contact their veterinarian if their dog is showing signs of illness or if they have concerns about exposure.

With the warmer months bringing more social activity among dogs at parks, groomers, and boarding facilities, veterinary professionals recommend staying vigilant about symptoms and keeping up with vaccinations.