Fake FG call, Castle’s 3 rushing scores help Duke hold off rival UNC 32-25 and become bowl eligible

Nate Sheppard #20 of the Duke Blue Devils, Jayden Moore #8 and Jeremiah Hasley #85 celebrate a touchdown during first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Anderson Castle punched in the go-ahead 1-yard touchdown with 2:18 left set up by an audacious fake field-goal call and Duke followed with a late stop to hold off rival North Carolina 32-25 on Saturday.

The win made the Blue Devils (6-5, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) bowl eligible again, along with ensuring they could keep the Victory Bell that goes to the rivalry winner for another year.

Castle ran for three 1-yard touchdowns for Duke, then joined with kicker Todd Pelino to finally put the Blue Devils on top.

With Duke trailing 25-24, Duke lined up a 45-yard field goal for the lead — only to see holder Kade Reynoldson take the snap and flip it to Pelino to the left side.

Pelino took off to the open field for 26 yards, getting all the way to the UNC 1-yard line in a stunning play that set up Castle’s score.

Gio Lopez threw and ran for a touchdown for UNC (4-7, 2-5), while Davion Gause also ran one in. But the loss means UNC won’t be able to reach the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility in Bill Belichick’s first season.

UNC had a final possession, but didn’t move the ball before Lopez’s fourth-down throw for Kobe Paysour fell incomplete with 1:18 left.

Darian Mensah #10 of the Duke Blue Devils throws the ball during first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images) Gio Lopez #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels prepares to throw the football during first half of the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images) Jordon Hudson, girlfriend of Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels, chats with Chapel Hill Police during warmups prior to their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images) Gio Lopez #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates a touchdown with Jordan Hall #66 and Austin Blaske #58 during first half of the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

The takeaway

Duke: The Blue Devils were riding high after a thrilling win at Clemson, their first in Death Valley since 1980, only to lose at UConn and then badly at home to No. 19 Virginia. They led this one 24-10 only to squander that lead, then come through in thrilling fashion anyway.

UNC: The Tar Heels had shown gains in wins against Syracuse and Stanford before trailing the entire way in a loss at Wake Forest. Now Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as an NFL head coach, is 0-2 against instate ACC rivals.

Up next

Duke: The Blue Devils host Wake Forest in an instate rivalry game next Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit rival N.C. State next Saturday.