Fayetteville State University sets record enrollment, retention gains

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WPTF) – Fayetteville State University is experiencing another year of record enrollment while also posting some of the strongest academic gains in its history, school leaders announced Tuesday.

For the fourth straight year, FSU reached an all-time high enrollment with 7,628 students, surpassing last year’s record of 7,100 by more than 500. The freshman class is the largest since 2007 with 820 students, who arrived with an average GPA of 3.32.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf/2197869/">Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell A | RSS.com</a>

The university also reported a 78% student retention rate, a 15-point increase since 2021.

“At Fayetteville State University, it’s more than just numbers, but the quality within our numbers,” Chancellor Darrell T. Allison said. He credited affordable tuition, high-demand programs and a focus on graduating students in four years or less.

Part of the growth has been fueled by FSU’s inclusion in the NC Promise program, which began covering the university in 2022. The initiative, backed by the General Assembly, lowers in-state tuition at participating institutions to $500 per semester and $2,500 for out-of-state students.

Provost Monica T. Leach said undergraduate programs in business administration, nursing and forensic science remain strong, while newer offerings in cybersecurity, sports and fitness management, computer science, construction project management and supply chain management are seeing notable growth.

The school also enrolled more than 2,500 military-affiliated students this year, the highest in its history, and continues to serve more than 1,100 transfer students annually.

Pamela Baldwin, vice chancellor for strategic enrollment and student success, said FSU’s efforts are focused on making education affordable and flexible. “Growth alone is never enough; what matters is what we do with it,” she said.