Final Four games average 15.3 million viewers, its biggest audience in 8 years

Houston players celebrate after beating Duke in the national semifinals at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

NEW YORK (AP) — Saturday night’s Final Four games averaged 15.3 million viewers on CBS according to fast national numbers from Nielsen, the most-watched national semifinals in eight years.

The data also includes some out-of-home data. Numbers are expected to increase when the final numbers are released Tuesday morning.

Some of the increase can be attributed to changes in the way viewers are counted. This is the first year Nielsen is measuring out-of-home viewers for all states but Hawaii and Alaska.

It was previously the top 44 media markets, which covered 65% of the country.

The ratings also include Nielsen data from smart TVs along with cable and satellite set-top boxes.

Another reason for the increase over last year is that the Final Four alternates between CBS and TBS, TNT and truTV. CBS has Final Four in odd-numbered years while it is on cable in even-numbered years.

Houston’s 70-67 victory over Duke in the second game averaged 16 million viewers, making it the most-watched game of this year’s March Madness.

Florida’s 79-73 win over Auburn averaged 14.6 million.

The tournament through Saturday is averaging 9.9 million viewers on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. That is a 2% increase from 2024.