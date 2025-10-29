Former Duke player Kyle Singler charged with assaulting girlfriend in Oklahoma

Kyle Singler #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 8, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former Duke and Oklahoma City Thunder player Kyle Singler was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Oklahoma after his girlfriend told authorities he grabbed her head and shoved her to the ground.

Singler, 37, was arrested Thursday in the eastern Oklahoma town of Whitefield after someone called 911 to report Singler was chasing a woman outside a residence there. He was booked into the Haskell County jail and later released on $6,000 bond, jail records show.

Singler was charged Tuesday in Haskell County with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery in the presence of a child. Singler’s girlfriend told a sheriff’s deputy that Singler grabbed her by the head and shoved her to the ground, according to an arrest affidavit. Deputy Mitch Dobbs also reported he could observe finger outlines on the woman’s face and marks on her arm. The woman told Dobbs that Singler is the father of her young child, who was present during the incident, the affidavit states.

Dobbs reported Singler did not cooperate with authorities or give them a statement and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Court and jail records don’t indicate whether Singler has an attorney. Singler’s former agent, Jason Ranne, said in an email he no longer represents Singler.

Singler’s arrest comes nearly a year after a cryptic Instagram post in which he said he feared for his life drew an outpouring of concern and support from former teammates and others.

Singler was on Duke’s 2010 national championship team and was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.

He was the 33rd overall pick in the 2011 draft and started his career overseas before playing in the NBA. He played three seasons for the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him, and was on the All-Rookie second team in 2013. He played parts of four seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder.