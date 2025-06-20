Generational survey uncovers surprising insights on how Americans connect with the ocean

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — A new national survey made waves just in time for World Oceans Day, which revealed how Americans across generations view and interact with the ocean—and the results might not be what you’d expect.

The research, conducted by DEEP, an ocean technology and exploration organization, shows that fewer than half of Americans recognize the ocean’s role in their daily lives. Dr. Dawn Kernagis, a former NASA aquanaut and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP based in Apex, says that’s a problem worth addressing.

“The ocean impacts our daily lives in a lot of different ways, from providing oxygen that we breathe to seafood to critical infrastructure,” said Kernagis. “But only 45% of the people we surveyed understood that.”

Despite the lack of awareness about the ocean’s everyday importance, the data shows high levels of interest in ocean exploration—especially among younger generations. According to Kernagis, 84% of respondents found the ocean fascinating. When asked about living in an underwater habitat, 73% of younger generations expressed interest, compared to just 33% of older generations. Those open to the idea said they’d be willing to stay submerged for up to six months.

“That was especially interesting to us because we build subsea habitats,” Kernagis said. “We’re really focused on increasing access to the sea, particularly for scientists and explorers. Traditionally, people rely on scuba diving, which limits how long they can stay underwater. Really focusing on increasing access to the sea for everybody but especially scientists and explorers. As we’re building these subsea habitats as a tool for scientists and individuals who are exploring our oceans…traditionally those people would be using scuba diving which is relatively limited with respect to how long you can stay underwater before you have to come up.”

The survey, launched in coordination with World Oceans Day, aims to shed light on public perceptions of the ocean and how they vary by age.

“We did the survey to mark World Oceans Day but also just to get a better feel for what the opinion was of the ocean out there, and if there was a generational difference,” said Kernagis.

Kernagis and others hope the survey prompts more people to get involved in protecting marine environments. Whether it’s participating in a local beach cleanup, reducing single-use plastic, or supporting conservation efforts, there are plenty of ways to help.

World Oceans Day shines a spotlight on the incredible value of our oceans and the urgent need to defend them. Even simple choices—like ditching single-use plastics or supporting marine conservation groups—can help keep our oceans thriving.