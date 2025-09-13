Gio Lopez accounts for 3TDs as North Carolina dominates Richmond for Belichick’s first home win

North Carolina wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) stiff-arms Richmond defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) as he runs a pass in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

By DOUG BONJOUR Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, freshman Demon June had 148 rushing yards and a touchdown, and North Carolina beat Richmond 41-6 on Saturday for its first home win of the Bill Belichick era.

Both passing touchdowns went to Jordan Shipp, who caught four passes for 52 yards.

Lopez went 10 of 18 for 119 yards and also threw an interception.

North Carolina’s defense was no match for the Spiders (1-2), who gained just 199 total yards. The Spiders also committed three turnovers, including a fumble that Makai Gbayor returned for a 62-yard touchdown.

The Tar Heels scored on their first four possessions and outgained Richmond 193-58 in the opening half to grab a 20-3 lead.

Hoping to regain momentum, Richmond recovered a surprise onside kick to begin the second half. The Spiders took their subsequent drive all the way down to the 1, where Kyle Wickersham was stuffed on a fourth down run.

Wickersham was 6 of 8 through the air for 47 yards.

Demon June #35 of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs with the ball against the Richmond Spiders during the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) North Carolina wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Javarius Green (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Richmond, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) A general view prior to the game between the Richmond Spiders and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Demon June #35 of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs with the ball against Lee Bruner IV #19 of the Richmond Spiders during the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, right, shakes hands while his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, left, laughs on the sidelines before an NCAA college football game against Richmond, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Caleb Hood #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels misses a pass while defended by Devin Geronomi #22 of the Richmond Spiders during the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

THE TAKEAWAY

Richmond: The Spiders didn’t record a first down until early in the second quarter and managed just 199 total yards.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels authored their most complete performance under Belichick, scoring the first 20 points and never looking back.

UP NEXT

Richmond: Hosts VMI next Saturday.