Goats on the Go: Raleigh taps four-legged crew to tackle invasive plants at Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Raleigh’s most unconventional landscaping crew is back at work—this time with hooves on the ground and greenery in their sights.

Goats on the Go has partnered with the Triangle area and City of Raleigh Parks Department to tackle invasive plants at Dorothea Dix Park, enlisting a team of 32 hungry goats to do what machinery often can’t. It’s part of an eco-friendly approach to land management that’s gaining ground—and followers.

“Goats are often used in steep terrains where it’s dangerous or prohibitively expensive to use machines,” said Stephen Paul, director of Goats on the Go Raleigh-Durham. “They love climbing up and down terrain that most of us wouldn’t even attempt.”

Paul moved from Australia to central North Carolina two years ago to launch the company’s Triangle operation. Since then, his goats have handled jobs ranging from residential backyards to city-wide projects like this one at Dix Park.

“Typically, we want to have a big animal impact,” said Paul. “Let’s say, for example, 30 goats can clear an acre in around five to seven days.”

But these goats aren’t just grazers—they’re gaining traction online, too. Paul says their current crew, affectionately called the “a-team,” has helped the business grow in more ways than one.

“We’re on the verge of doing a project with the City of Durham for Juneteenth,” he said. “The goats are definitely gaining notoriety—that’s for sure.”

Still, despite their rising popularity, don’t expect these animals to come trotting over for a pat on the head.

“They’re curious but cautious,” said Paul. “Getting them to move as a group takes a fine balance—you want just enough pressure to steer them without causing stress.”

Goats on the Go has primarily served private homeowners in the past, helping manage overgrown backyards in a sustainable way. But Paul says the company’s reputation for professional service has opened doors to larger municipal projects like this one.

“That’s actually our usual bread and butter,” said Paul. “For the last couple of years a majority of our work has been serving small backyards and as our reputation for a professional and friendly outfit has grown then we’ve been approached by these more established and institutional customers.”

As the goats munch their way through the summer underbrush, they’re not just clearing land—they’re offering a greener solution to land management across the Triangle.