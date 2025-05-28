High-end beef with local roots: NC ranchers raise Wagyu cattle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — May is North Carolina Beef Month, and it’s a time to recognize the people and practices behind some of the finest beef in the country. One of the standout products gaining attention in the region is Wagyu beef, known for its high marbling and rich flavor. Wilder’s Wagyu, a North Carolina-based operation, is among those spotlighting this unique breed.

Jacklyn Smith, one of the founders of Wilder’s Wagyu, says they intentionally entered the Wagyu space to offer something different to beef lovers.

“We felt like it was a very niche market. It was a really cool, fun beef angle; just this high-end product with a very neat palate experience for the consumer. Different than what most people are used to,” said Smith.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/2048967/">Wagyu beef producer Jacklyn Smith describes her fa | RSS.com</a>

Wagyu beef literally means “Japanese cow,” with “wa” meaning Japanese and “gyu” meaning cow or cattle. According to The Wagyu Shop, Wagyu cattle are distinct not just by origin but by the quality of beef they produce, which includes higher levels of monounsaturated fats and essential amino acids.

Smith says the genetic background of Wagyu cattle is one of the most compelling aspects of their work.

“Being able to work with the genetics of the parentage of the cattle allow us to really hone in on what is creating that best beef experience for the American palate,” said Smith.

The cattle used for Wagyu in the U.S. descend from a small group imported in the 1970s, as further imports were later restricted. Smith notes this has made the existing genetic lines especially valuable.

“They are just a special breed of cow that originated in Japan. A few were imported to the U.S. back in the ’70s and then importation of them stopped. We’ve been working with the same genetics within the U.S.,” said Smith.

Wagyu beef in Japan must pass a strict grading system, with A5 being the highest possible rating for yield, marbling, color, and texture. This same emphasis on consistency is part of what makes Wagyu distinctive, according to Smith.

“The consistency of beef with the marbling is very unique to the breed. It’s just hyper-marbles, a very fine marbling, which makes the consumer experience when tasting it very unique and special,” said Smith.

In addition to taste, there are some nutritional differences that set Wagyu apart. According to the American Wagyu Association, Wagyu contains about 30% more conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) than other beef breeds. Foods naturally high in CLA are associated with fewer negative health effects.