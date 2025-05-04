Hurricanes sign goaltender Frederik Andersen to a 1-year. $2.75M contract extension

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) watches the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Frederik Andersen to a one-year contract for next season that is worth $2.75 million.

General manager Eric Tulsky announced the deal Saturday, a little over 48 hours before his team starts the second round of the playoffs against Washington.

Andersen could earn up to $750,000 in incentives for games played and his participation in a potential run to the Eastern Conference final next year. He would get $250,000 for playing 35 or more games, another $250,000 for getting to 40 and $250,000 if the Hurricanes reach the East final and he plays in at least half of the playoff games.

“Frederik has played extremely well for us and ranks in the top 10 all-time for winning percentage by an NHL goalie,” Tulsky said. “We’re excited that he will be staying with the team for next season.”

Extending Andersen could give the team a goaltending tandem with Pyotr Kochetkov for less than $6 million combined.

Anderson, a 35-year-old from Denmark who previously played for Anaheim and Toronto, has become coach Rod Brind’Amour’s most trusted option in net. He is expected to return to the starting role for Game 1 of the Capitals series after getting injured in the first round against New Jersey.