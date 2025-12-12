Hurricanes top Capitals 3-2 in SO in a matchup of the top teams in the Eastern Conference standings

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) stops the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Bussi stopped all three shots in a shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

The win pulled the Hurricanes even with Washington atop the conference and Metropolitan Division. Bussi ran his record to 10-1-0. The Carolina rookie stopped Anthony Beauvillier, Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano in the shootout. Strome also failed to convert a breakaway in overtime after two Carolina players collided.

Washington has lost all four of its shootouts this season.

Seth Jarvis had the lone goal in the shootout, but it was Logan Stankoven who gave him the opportunity by scoring the tying goal with 2:15 left in regulation. Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Carolina in the second.

Connor McMichael opened the scoring for Washington in the second, and Nic Dowd put the Capitals up 2-1 with 8:28 left in the third.

Bussi has now won eight straight. Only Cam Ward, with a nine-game run in 2009, has a longer streak in franchise history.

It was an eventful third period for Dowd, who dropped the gloves with Jordan Martinook two seconds into the final stanza and then broke a 1-all tie by redirecting Rasmus Sandin’s sharp pass past Bussi.

But an attempted centering pass bounced to Stankoven in the left circle, and his shot evened the game back up.

The Hurricanes beat the Capitals in the second round of last season’s playoffs. Washington entered the night with a one-point lead over Carolina atop the East.

The Capitals have scored first a league-high 23 times, going 16-4-3 in those games.

The Capitals announced earlier in the day that Ryan Leonard, who injured a shoulder last Friday at Anaheim, needs approximately three to four weeks to recover.

Up next

Hurricanes: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Capitals: At Winnipeg on Saturday night.