The International Soccer Tournament kicks off in Cary promising major matches and entertainment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — June has arrived and so has one of the biggest sports events Wake County has ever seen. WakeMed Soccer Park is playing host to The Soccer Tournament—a global, winner-take-all competition that’s breaking records in its third year.

Thousands of fans from around the world are expected to flood into Cary this week for the event, which features 48 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams all chasing a $1 million prize in each division. That’s over 144 matches packed into just six days.

“We’re expecting large crowds,” said Scott Dupree, Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance. “This tournament has exploded in a way I’ve rarely seen. It went from concept to major event in three years.”

And it’s not just the size that’s growing—it’s the star power.

“This is the real deal,” Dupree said. “You’ve got teams from all across the U.S. and Europe. West Ham is here. A team from Madrid. Hope Solo is bringing a team, the U.S. women’s national team is represented, and the North Carolina Courage are in it too. Big names all around.”

The economic boost to Wake County is also expected to be substantial, with hotels, restaurants, and local businesses bracing for an influx of visitors and fans.

Meanwhile, Cary is also hosting another major sporting event: the NCAA Division II Baseball World Series. Dupree says the town has worked hard to build its reputation as a national hub for college baseball.

“We spent years trying to make Cary the Omaha of Division II,” said Dupree. “And now, we’ve secured the tournament through 2038. The stadium is perfect, the teams love it—it’s become a signature event for us.”

Between world-class soccer and championship baseball, Cary is cementing itself as a top-tier destination for sports this summer.

Go online to https://tst7v7.com/experience/faqs/ and https://www.ncaa.com/sports/baseball/d2 to learn more about the events.