J.J. Spaun overcomes five early bogeys to win the U.S. Open at rain-soaked Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — J.J. Spaun turned a miserable day into an unforgettable finish in the U.S. Open. It was wet and nasty at Oakmont. Five players were tied for the lead with an hour to go. Spaun delivered two shots now part of U.S Open lore. He hit driver onto the green at the par-4 17th to set up birdie and the lead. Needing two putts from 65 feet for the win, Spaun made the longest putt all week at Oakmont for a birdie-birdie finish and a 72. He won by two shots over Robert MacIntyre. He was the only player under par.