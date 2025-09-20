Jackson, UCF power past North Carolina, 34-9

Tayven Jackson #2 of the UCF Knights carries the ball in the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

By PHILIP ROSSMAN-REICH Associated Press

Orlando, FL (AP) — UCF’s Tayven Jackson threw for 223 yards and scored a passing and rushing touchdown to guide UCF to a 34-9 victory over North Carolina.

The Knights were mostly methodical throughout the game, with three touchdown drives of longer than five minutes. But they scored a critical touchdown on a 64-second, six-play, 83-yard drive to close the second half when Jackson found Kylan Fox for an 18-yard score.

After forcing a punt to open the third quarter, the Knights scored on a short run from Myles Montgomery to take a 24-point lead and coasted to the finish, getting a rushing touchdown from Jaden Nixon on the team’s final drive with less than two minutes left.

The Tar Heels could not respond to the Knights’ long drives.

UNC quarterback Gio Lopez struggled with 11-for-14 passing and 87 yards. The Tar Heels tallied only 217 yards. The Knights had 366.

UCF forced two interceptions in the first half, picking off Lopez on a deflected pass at the line by Horace Lockett that was snagged by defensive end Nyjalik Kelly. They also got a second deflected pass when Jayden Bellamy tipped a pass to Braeden Marshall to stop a deep North Carolina drive.

Lopez left the game in the third quarter with an apparent right leg injury after he was tackled on a fourth-down conversion. Lopez left the field in a cart after an extended time in the medical tent.

Max Johnson took over, finishing the drive with a touchdown throw to Nathan Leacock late in the third quarter. He had 67 yards on 11-for-19 passing to go with his touchdown.

Gio Lopez #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels is sacked by Sincere Edwards #10 of the UCF Knights in the first quarter of a game at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Duane Thomas Jr. #7 of the UCF Knights breaks a tackle from Thaddeus Dixon #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Rece Verhoff #90 of the North Carolina Tar Heels kicks a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez (7) is sacked by Central Florida defensive end Sincere Edwards, right, during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Demon June #35of the North Carolina Tar Heels breaks a tackle from Phillip Dunnam #2 of the UCF Knights in the second quarter of a game at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Sincere Edwards #10 of the UCF Knights celebrates after sacking Gio Lopez #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first quarter of a game at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Takeaway

North Carolina: The Tar Heels struggled in their second matchup with a Big 12 opponent after a 48-14 loss to TCU in Week One. They likely will need to switch to senior backup quarterback Max Johnson moving forward.

UCF: The Knights have firmly established their quarterback as Jackson took over for the second straight game and led UCF to a comfortable win.

Up Next

North Carolina has a bye week next week before opening ACC play at home against Clemson on Oct. 4.

UCF travels to Kansas next week to open Big 12 play.