Juneteenth observed across NC as communities honor freedom and history

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 14: The Philadelphia Union honor Juneteenth before the game against Charlotte FC at Subaru Park on June 14, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. The Union won 2-1. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Juneteenth, the holiday that honors the end of slavery in the United States, will be celebrated across North Carolina today along with events throughout the month that reflect both remembrance and joy. Adrienne Nirdé, Director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, says Juneteenth is the annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-afternoon-news/2081075/">Adrienne Nirdé, Juneteenth 06/18/2025 | RSS.com</a>

“What is the day that we’re commemorating where the land of the United States was free and then the day that everyone, all of the United States people were actually free which is what we’re commemorating with June 19th,” said Nirdé.

While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, not all enslaved people were immediately freed. It took over two years for that message to reach Texas—where, on June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston to announce the end of the Civil War and enforce emancipation for the last remaining enslaved people.

“Though the emancipation proclamation was issued back in 1863, there were a lot of things going on in our country,” said Nirdé. “It was not until June 19th, 1865 that 2,000 Union soldiers arrived to Galveston, Texas, to share the news that the Civil War was over and all enslaved Texans were also free.”

The day wasn’t recognized as a federal holiday until 2021, though celebrations within Black communities across the country have long commemorated it. According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the period following Juneteenth—known as Reconstruction—was one of both hope and hardship as newly freed people navigated freedom in a still-divided nation.

The period after Juneteenth is known as the ‘Scatter.’ In the weeks after June 19, many formerly enslaved people left Texas in great numbers to find family members and make their way in the postbellum United States. Nirdé says that Juneteenth offers more than history—it’s a chance for people to come together and reflect on the nation’s journey.

“We have so little opportunity to really think about this history where we come from, so it’s just really a great time to gather,” said Nirdé.

The Commission is encouraging community members to engage in local events across the state, which can all be found on a community calendar on their website, including their own Juneteenth gathering this Saturday at 2 p.m. in North Carolina Freedom Park, titled Songs of Liberation.

“We’re going to have a wonderful performer as well as activities for families to take part in too,” said Nirdé.

From music to historical reflection, North Carolina’s Juneteenth celebrations invite residents to honor the past while moving forward—together.