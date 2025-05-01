Longtime North Carolina House member Sarah Stevens plans to run for state Supreme Court

FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks with Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, during a debate on the House floor at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., on June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera, file)

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — A veteran North Carolina Republican legislator announced Wednesday that she will run next year for the state Supreme Court, seeking the seat currently held by Democratic Associate Justice Anita Earls, who is already preparing for a reelection bid.

Rep. Sarah Stevens of Surry County said in a news release posted on social media that if elected she would “be a conservative voice for justice and families” on the court.

Stevens, 65, has served in the state House since 2009 and became a leader on judicial matters. She’s currently serving as the chairwoman of judiciary and election law committees. Stevens also served eight years as House speaker pro tempore — a title for the No. 2 elected leader in the chamber — through 2024.

“My experience as a family law attorney and a state legislator has prepared me to be a voice for those who cannot advocate for themselves,” Stevens said.

Earls’ seat is the only one of the seven on the state’s highest court currently up for election next year. Candidate filing for November 2026 elections doesn’t start until this December, with any party primaries scheduled for next March.

Earls, one of two Democrats on the Supreme Court, is a longtime civil rights lawyer. She was elected to an eight-year term in 2018, unseating GOP incumbent Barbara Jackson.

Republicans have held a majority on the state’s highest court since early 2023. Associate Justice Allison Riggs, the other Democrat on the court, remains embroiled in litigation involving her unresolved November 2024 election with Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin.

Stevens disclosed in early 2024 that she was recovering from a breast cancer diagnosis. Her treatment has since been completed.

Stevens’ decision would otherwise open her 90th House District seat in the 2026 elections.