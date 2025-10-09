Lumbee leader to join North Carolina statehouse as tribe’s federal recognition push gains attention

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The leader of a southeastern North Carolina tribe is about to join the state legislature to succeed his brother, as the Lumbee’s efforts to attain full U.S. government recognition have gained recent momentum but still face obstacles.

Members of a Robeson County Republican Party committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend John Lowery to fill the state House seat held since 2023 by Jarrod Lowery, who resigned effective this week to take a job in Washington with the U.S. Interior Department. State law directs Gov. Josh Stein to formally appoint John Lowery to serve out his brother’s term representing the 47th House District through the end of 2026.

John Lowery has been chairman of the 55,000-member Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina since early 2022. He’s previously worked as a public school civics teacher and for the U.S. Agriculture Department and state Commerce Department. His jobs have included efforts to expand federal programs for Native American farmers and rural communities and build workforce development in the region.

“His years of experience serving in tribal, state, and federal government and delivering for the residents of Robeson County make him an exceptionally prepared choice,” Robeson County GOP Chairman Phillip Stephens said in a news release.

John Lowery intends to serve out the remainder of his three-year term as chairman — he was reelected to the post in 2024 — and intends to run next year for his own two-year term in the House, spokesperson Rachel Capen said Wednesday. Jarrod Lowery is now taking a job as senior adviser to the assistant secretary for Indian Affairs at the Interior Department, Capen said.

The brothers are former Lumbee Tribal Council members who have advocated for full federal recognition, which if approved could bring the Lumbee access to health care and certain federal grants, as well as the ability to create a land base such as reservations.

The Lumbee Tribe, which is already recognized by the state, applied for federal recognition in 1987. A 1956 congressional act acknowledged the Lumbee exist but denied them access to federal resources. The Office of Federal Acknowledgment determined the tribe was ineligible for recognition, but that decision was reversed in 2016. Still, legislation has been considered a quicker route to achieve recognition.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in January directing the Interior Department to provide a plan for Lumbee recognition. While the department submitted that plan to the White House in April, it appears obtaining congressional approval remains the likely path.

The U.S. House passed last month a defense authorization bill that included full federal recognition to the Lumbee. Some other tribes still oppose the Lumbee’s recognition efforts, which comes at a time when Trump and Republican lawmakers also seek federal spending cuts.