Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 5-1 to wrap up 6-game trip with 3rd straight victory

Toronto Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton (24) celebrates after his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Joseph Woll made 22 saves, Bobby McMann scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 on Thursday night to complete a six-game trip with their third straight victory and fourth in five games.

Auston Matthews, Scott Laughton and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto.

Seth Jarvis scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots. Playing the fourth game of seven-game homestand, the Hurricanes had been off since beating Calgary 1-0 in overtime Sunday night for their second straight victory.

McMann opened the scoring at 53 seconds of the first on Toronto’s first shot on goal, beating Andersen with a one-timer from the high slot. Laughton made it 2-0 with 8:15 left in the period.

Jarvis countered for Carolina with 2:15 left in the first, snapping a shot past Woll for his 16th goal of the season. Knies scored a backhander at 4:44 of the second to restore Toronto’s two-goal lead.

Matthews made it 4-1 on a snap shot with 9:21 left in the second. He has 11 goals this season. McMann had an empty-netter in the third.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Host Montreal on Saturday night to open a five-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Host Nashville on Saturday night.