More than 500 flights impacted at Newark amid FAA controller shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Newark Liberty International Airport continues to face significant flight disruptions, with over 500 flights affected by delays and cancellations. According to CBS New York, the airport recorded 423 delays and 138 cancellations on Sunday alone.

Aviation Analyst Jay Ratliff tells WPTF that the current air traffic controller shortage is contributing to the widespread delays. He said the issue has previously occurred during peak travel times but is now impacting less busy months as well.

“We’ve dealt with this in the past over the holidays the last several years, but it’s normally been in months of November and December, but now for the month of may. Last week from Tuesday to, I think, Saturday as many as 800 delays, 150 flight cancellations, all because you have a shortage of air traffic controllers,” Ratliff told the WPTF Morning News.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their individual airlines for updated flight information. Newark is one of three major airports serving the New York City region, and the disruptions are having ripple effects across the country.

Ratliff said the timing of these delays raises concern about the capacity to handle the approaching summer travel season. May is typically not considered a peak travel period.

“Recognize that May is not a busy travel month, it’s one of the slowest travel months of the year. So if you’re having these issues now, just wait until we get to the busy summer travel months of June, July, and August,” said Ratliff.

Flight tracking company FlightAware reports that delays at Newark are affecting other major airports, including those in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and Los Angeles. Federal officials are reviewing how to respond to the increasing strain on the system.

Ratliff said the training process for new air traffic controllers is complex and time-consuming. He noted that a proposal to double recruitment targets will be difficult to implement.

“It’s a very involved process, very technical. They have a lot of specialized equipment that they use. I do think President Trump’s going to try and up it to 2000, and even that’s going to be a challenge. You have several individuals that don’t make it, they wash out. Those that make it through it takes them a couple of years,” said Ratliff.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced plans to modernize the nation’s aging air traffic control system, with further details expected in the coming days. The goal is to ease pressure on the system ahead of peak travel periods.

Ratliff said moving staff between airports isn’t always a viable solution and could create additional problems in less congested regions.

“There’s not enough pieces to go around. A lot of time when you’re taking from one part of the country to assist another, all you’re doing is creating headaches and delays at the other. I guess it would be fair to all concerned if it was spread out across the country where everyone was kind of taking a hit as opposed to one main airline and one main hub as United has been saying for some time now,” said Ratliff.

Industry experts warn that without intervention, the current delays may worsen as air travel increases heading into the summer.