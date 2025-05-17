Morrisville Spring Fest returns with new chalk walk and flower power theme

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — The Town of Morrisville will host its annual Spring Fest celebration this Saturday at Indian Creek Trailhead, featuring family-friendly activities, local vendors, and a new creative addition: the town’s first-ever Chalk Walk. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and embraces this year’s theme—flower power.

Arielle Chatha with the Town of Morrisville says the new Chalk Walk will provide a hands-on opportunity for artists of all ages to showcase their talents along the town’s greenway.

“They’re going to come out that day and take some chalk and they’re going to have a section on our green way for them to draw on. Once they do their drawing we’re going to post all those pictures to social media and let the public vote on which artist they think did the best job,” Chatha told the WPTF Afternoon News.

The entire event is designed around floral themes, with decor, activities, and music all inspired by nature. Chatha says guests are encouraged to dress the part as well.

“We’ve also got in a native plant fair. They can also purchase plants or flowers. We’re encouraging people to wear flower power themed items. The decor is going to be flower power themed, down even to the music,” said Chatha.

Visitors will also be able to explore a special craft fair in collaboration with the Western Wake Farmers Market. Chatha says the market will offer a variety of artisan goods and food.

“We’re going to have the farmer’s market come out and you’ll be able to shop some different artisan vendors. They have artisan crafts and they also have food at some of their stations. Anybody interested in shopping local, this is definitely the event you want to be at,” said Chatha.

Live entertainment is scheduled throughout the event, with performances by local bands. Guests will also have access to on-site food trucks.

“We’re going to have music from the bands Big Teeth and Night Shift and that’s going to be going on from the start of the event at 10 a.m. until the event ends at 2 p.m. We’ll also have food trucks there for people who want to grab a bite to eat while they’re walking around,” said Chatha.

In addition to music, food, and crafts, festivalgoers can participate in make-and-take plant activities and vote for their favorite Chalk Walk design. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.