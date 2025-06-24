Mt. Olive Pickle to open new downtown store with a taste of history and southern charm

The Mt. Olive Pickle Parlor showcases nearly a century of briny pickle tradition with immersive exhibits, historic design, and even a pickle bar. (Photo from Mount Olive Chamber of Commerce)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Mt. Olive Pickle is bringing more than just its famous pickles to downtown Mount Olive—it’s serving up nearly 100 years of history, flavor and community pride. The company is set to open the Mt. Olive Pickle Parlor, a brand-new store and interactive exhibit space that celebrates its legacy with style.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/2080871/">Lynn Williams with Mt. Olive Pickle on new “Pickle | RSS.com</a>

“We are holding the grand opening for the brand new Mt Olive pickle parlor in downtown Mount Olive,” said Public Relations Manager Lynn Williams. “We have gone from 600 square feet of retail to a little over 3000.”

The expanded space doesn’t just offer more room for merchandise—it invites visitors into a full-sensory experience. From a 1910s-inspired storefront to 1920s schoolhouse lights and ornate cabinetry inside, every detail is a nod to the company’s roots. A highlight of the space is the Pickle Barrel Room, where guests can watch a looping tour video and explore a timeline tracing Mt. Olive’s journey from its founding in 1926 to its place as a household name today.

But it’s not all nostalgia. The Pickle Parlor brings fresh energy to the downtown district, featuring a new lineup of what Williams affectionately calls “picklephernalia”—everything from branded hoodies to offbeat pickle-themed gifts.

“We took…what we have always had in our little gift shop here t-shirts and hats and hoodies and that kind of thing, but we’ve expanding our offering to just general pickle-themed stuff,” said Williams.

And yes, there’s a pickle bar. The tasting counter will rotate flavors daily and include one of the more unexpected items on the menu: a fizzy, tangy pickle soda brewed locally by R&R Brewing.

“We’ll do pickle tastings, we’ll have a pickle flavor of the day that folks can come in and try, we have our local brewery R&R brewing and they produced a pickle soda–we’ll have that available at the pickle bar,” said Williams.

Set to open this Thursday, the Mt. Olive Pickle Parlor is already drawing attention, with curious passersby peeking through windows and eager fans knocking to get a preview.

“People just come by and they peak in the windows and sometimes they’ll knock on the door and say ‘can we come in and just look?’ There’s a lot of really nice excitement about it,” said Williams. “Pickle fans are the best fans in the world.”

For Mt. Olive, it’s not just about what’s in the jar—it’s about the stories, the people, and the Southern spirit that keep the tradition alive, one crunchy bite at a time.