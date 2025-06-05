NC By Train celebrates major milestones of Piedmont and Carolinian service

As expansion plans look to connect even more cities like Asheville and Wilmington, officials say the future of rail travel in the state is on the right track. (Photo Courtesy of NCDOT)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is marking two major anniversaries for its flagship rail services. NC By Train is celebrating 30 years of Piedmont Service and 35 years of the Carolinian—two lines that have transformed how North Carolinians and visitors travel across the state and beyond.

Jason Orthner, Rail Division Director with NCDOT, says these anniversaries are a proud moment for the department and the communities they serve.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/2060215/">State Rail Division Director Jason Orthner discuss | RSS.com</a>

“We’re excited this year to celebrate our Piedmont service, which is the service we run daily between Raleigh and Charlotte, and the Carolinian, which has run between Charlotte and New York since 1990,” said Orthner.

To commemorate the milestones, NC By Train and Amtrak hosted elected officials, stakeholders and community partners at Raleigh Union Station. A highlight of the event was the unveiling of a locomotive painted in the original Piedmont train design.

“The Piedmont Service is our more regional service train, which has multiple frequencies throughout the day between Raleigh and Charlotte, making important stops in both big cities as well as seven other stops in between,” said Orthner.

While the Piedmont focuses on high-frequency travel within the state, the Carolinian connects North Carolina with the Northeast, offering a broader reach up and down the East Coast.

“[The] Carolinian is our first train that operates between Charlotte and New York with lots of destinations in between,” said Orthner. “That is a train that can get you up and down the East Coast.”

NC By Train has seen remarkable growth in recent years. In 2024 alone, it carried nearly 721,000 passengers, setting a new record.

“We have seen explosive growth in ridership and use by the train service,” said Orthner. “Since 2019, the year before the pandemic, we have seen a growth of 55% in annual ridership on our services.”

With ridership surging, the future of passenger rail in the state is gaining momentum.

“The future is really bright for train travel in North Carolina,” said Orthner. “We have had a lot of investment both from our state leaders as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Federal Railroad Administration has selected seven corridors across the state for expanding rail transportation into new communities—such as Asheville, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville and Wilmington—places that currently don’t have it.”

In addition to expanding service, NCDOT is encouraging more people to take advantage of the comfort and convenience of NC By Train. With spacious seating, charging outlets at every seat and free WiFi, the agency says train travel offers a stress-free alternative to traffic and parking.

“We are grateful for the support of our passengers, partners and elected officials that have made the service a success,” said NCDOT Secretary of Transportation Joey Hopkins in a press release. “We look forward to the continued growth and development of passenger rail service in the state.”

To celebrate 30 years of Piedmont service, NC By Train is offering 30% off tickets for travel on the Piedmont and Carolinian within North Carolina. The anniversary sale runs through June 16 for travel through June 30. Visit ncbytrain.org/deals for full details.