NC State economist predicts record job growth in 2026

By WPTF Staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Economist Dr. Mike Walden says North Carolina is poised for record-breaking job growth and business development in 2026.

Walden, a William Neal Reynolds distinguished professor emeritus at NC State University, recently joined Don Curtis on Carolina Newsmakers. He expressed strong optimism for North Carolina’s economic outlook, predicting a record year for business expansion and investment across the state.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/carolinanewsmakers/2388755/">Dr. Mike Walden, William Neal Reynolds Distinguish | RSS.com</a>

“I think North Carolina will set a record in 2026 for new business announcements — not just the number, but the dollar value, well into the multibillions,” he said. “We will also continue to set records for job growth.”

Walden believes the national economy is entering a period of moderation. However, he remains confident that North Carolina’s fundamentals — its education system, workforce and business-friendly climate — will sustain momentum and attract continued investment.

“Businesses are looking for certainty, and North Carolina provides that,” he said. “Our advantages are clear and consistent. Given the uncertainty elsewhere, more companies looking to relocate or expand are going to choose North Carolina.”

Walden also predicted that interest rates and inflation will ease further in the coming year as the Federal Reserve continues to trim its benchmark rates. He said tariff reductions — whether through legal challenges or administrative policy — will contribute to lower inflation and greater economic stability.

“I think interest rates will moderate. The Federal Reserve is not done cutting its rate,” Walden said. “Inflation will also moderate, helped in part by cuts in tariffs, even if they don’t go away completely.”