NC State tops Florida State 21-11 behind Joly’s TD, 2 late special-teams turnovers by Seminoles

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justin Joly had a clinching fourth-down touchdown catch with 1:47 left — coming after Florida State committed turnovers on back-to-back late punt returns — to help N.C. State hang for a 21-11 win Friday night and become bowl eligible.
The Wolfpack (6-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) grinded to this win behind a defense that allowed one TD and got a huge showing from cornerback Devon Marshall with two interceptions and five pass breakups. The offense did its best work on a 15-play drive lasting nearly 9 minutes, ending with Will Wilson plowing through the left side for a 1-yard keeper and a 14-3 third-quarter lead.
But it was the special-teams miscues by the Seminoles (5-6, 2-6) that stood out most.
Trailing 14-11, they forced the Wolfpack to punt near midfield, only for Caden Noonkester’s short kick to hit the helmet of FSU blocker K.J. Kirkland — then bounce about 25 yards back to Noonkester, who dove on the ball near the original line of scrimmage with 3:53 left.
FSU again forced a punt, only to see Squirrel White muff the catch and have it bounce right to N.C. State’s Tra Thomas with 2:21 left.
C.J. Bailey followed with his second TD throw on the 12-yarder to Joly for the 21-11 lead.
Duce Robinson had a 9-yard TD catch from Tommy Castellanos midway through the fourth for FSU’s lone touchdown.
The takeaway
FSU: That caps another rough year in league play. FSU is 3-13 in ACC play since the start of last year.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack went from handing No. 15 Georgia Tech its lone loss on Nov. 1 to losing badly at No. 14 Miami last week. N.C. State regrouped to beat FSU for a fourth straight time.
Up next
FSU: The Seminoles visit instate rival Florida on Nov. 21.
N.C. State: Rival North Carolina visits the Wolfpack on Nov. 29.