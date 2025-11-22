NC State tops Florida State 21-11 behind Joly’s TD, 2 late special-teams turnovers by Seminoles

North Carolina State running back Hollywood Smothers (3) is tripped by Florida State defensive back Shamar Arnoux (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justin Joly had a clinching fourth-down touchdown catch with 1:47 left — coming after Florida State committed turnovers on back-to-back late punt returns — to help N.C. State hang for a 21-11 win Friday night and become bowl eligible.

The Wolfpack (6-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) grinded to this win behind a defense that allowed one TD and got a huge showing from cornerback Devon Marshall with two interceptions and five pass breakups. The offense did its best work on a 15-play drive lasting nearly 9 minutes, ending with Will Wilson plowing through the left side for a 1-yard keeper and a 14-3 third-quarter lead.

But it was the special-teams miscues by the Seminoles (5-6, 2-6) that stood out most.

Trailing 14-11, they forced the Wolfpack to punt near midfield, only for Caden Noonkester’s short kick to hit the helmet of FSU blocker K.J. Kirkland — then bounce about 25 yards back to Noonkester, who dove on the ball near the original line of scrimmage with 3:53 left.

FSU again forced a punt, only to see Squirrel White muff the catch and have it bounce right to N.C. State’s Tra Thomas with 2:21 left.

C.J. Bailey followed with his second TD throw on the 12-yarder to Joly for the 21-11 lead.

Duce Robinson had a 9-yard TD catch from Tommy Castellanos midway through the fourth for FSU’s lone touchdown.

The takeaway

FSU: That caps another rough year in league play. FSU is 3-13 in ACC play since the start of last year.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack went from handing No. 15 Georgia Tech its lone loss on Nov. 1 to losing badly at No. 14 Miami last week. N.C. State regrouped to beat FSU for a fourth straight time.

Up next

FSU: The Seminoles visit instate rival Florida on Nov. 21.

N.C. State: Rival North Carolina visits the Wolfpack on Nov. 29.