NC State visits No. 16 Notre Dame, No. 25 Florida State hosts Pittsburgh to top ACC’s weekly slate

North Carolina State quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks to throw the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Campbell in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer

Things to watch this weekend in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Game of the week

N.C. State (4-2) at No. 16 Notre Dame (3-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

This game is part of the football independent Fighting Irish’s annual scheduling partnership with the ACC, so it doesn’t matter in the league race. But Notre Dame needs to keep winning to build its College Football Playoff case after close losses to Miami and Texas A&M.

Then there’s the Wolfpack, who started 3-0 before losing back-to-back games against Duke and Virginia Tech — led by an interim coach — before last weekend’s win against Campbell. This is the start of a tough second half of the schedule for N.C. State, which has games ahead with No. 2 Miami, No. 13 Georgia Tech and No. 25 Florida State as it pushes toward bowl eligibility.

The undercard

Pittsburgh (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at No. 25 Florida State (3-2, 0-2), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

The Seminoles have lost two straight against ranked league teams, falling in double overtime at No. 19 Virginia before last weekend’s home loss to Miami. They get a chance to regroup with a home date against the Panthers, who rolled past Boston College last weekend behind a surprise starter at quarterback in true freshman Mason Heintschel.

Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1) at No. 13 Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

The Yellow Jackets survived an overtime win at Wake Forest and then had an open date to regroup in the program’s first 5-0 start since 2014. Now they get a visit from the Hokies, who surprised N.C. State on the road only to follow that with a home loss to the Demon Deacons last weekend.

Impact players

— Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. The preseason Associated Press All-American emerged from an open date by completing 22 of 24 passes and throwing four TD passes in last week’s win at North Carolina after an open date. Afterward, coach Dabo Swinney said Klubnik and many of his teammates played with more confidence than they had in the program’s first 1-3 start under the longtime coach. They visit Boston College on Saturday night.

— Wake Forest defensive back Nick Andersen. Andersen had 11 tackles in losses to N.C. State and Georgia Tech, then had seven more stops in the Virginia Tech win as a veteran fixture in the secondary. The Demon Deacons visit Oregon State on Saturday.

Inside the numbers

The league has four ranked teams in the AP Top 25 poll. with Miami, Georgia Tech, Virginia and FSU. … Stanford visits SMU on Saturday in a matchup of two of the league’s newest additions in expansion. The Mustangs won last year’s game on the road during their 8-0 debut ACC season. … Miami is tied for 13th nationally in scoring defense (13.6) entering is open date. … California, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia are also on byes this week.