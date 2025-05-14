New graduates enter shifting job market with cautious optimism

As graduation season arrives, new college grads face a more uncertain job market than expected. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger advises entering the workforce with realistic expectations, preparation, and flexibility to build a solid foundation for long-term career growth. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – As students across the country wrap up final exams, move out of their college housing, and cross the commencement stage, they’re entering a job market that’s different than the one they envisioned. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger says the employment landscape has changed and it’s not as good of a job market as it was.

“And part of that has to do with the uncertainty that is kind of running through the economy. We now have a 90-day pause on the tariffs so maybe if there’s a final deal announced that some of the employers will open up, but it’s been tough,” said Schlesinger.

Recent graduates are also among those most affected by employment cutbacks. Schlesinger says that younger job seekers have been particularly vulnerable during the recent slowdown.

“There are jobs out there, the labor market has not collapsed. What is important is that when you enter this job market you do so a little more sober and not hoping for the dream job, but a job,” said Schlesinger.

For those entering the workforce, perspective and preparation are key. Schlesinger notes that most people will change jobs multiple times throughout their lives.

“Your first job, it’s important, it’s a milestone but it’s the beginning of your career journey, It’s going to take you to a lot of places so things like practicing interviews and making sure you have a job with benefits is really good. It’s a really good anchor as you begin your life,” says Schlesinger.

According to Forbes, a degree is just one piece of a career puzzle—it doesn’t set the ceiling for future success. Experts say passion and adaptability often shape long-term growth more than a diploma alone.

Schlesinger also emphasizes the importance of preparing a concise personal identity for the job search, nobody ever needs to see a two-page resume.

“What is also important is that you do other things like conduct practice interviews, being able to consider other jobs in other areas and making sure that you’re practicing those interviews for the job you’re applying for,” said Schlesinger.

According to Business Insider, the path forward may not come with a clear map. But for graduates stepping into the next chapter, that freedom also offers a chance to define what success means for themselves.