Nikolaj Ehlers chooses the Carolina Hurricanes, taking the NHL’s top free agent off the market

Nikolaj Ehlers #27 of the Winnipeg Jets fires a puck on the net during warmups as the Winnipeg Jets host the Philadelphia Flyers at Canada Life Centre on March 01, 2025 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer

The long wait for Nikolaj Ehlers’ free agent decision is over.

Ehlers decided Thursday to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, taking the top player available off the market more than 72 hours since the NHL’s signing period began.

Ehlers agreed to terms on a six-year, $51 million contract. He’ll count $8.5 million against the salary cap through 2031. He’s coming off being nearly a point-a-game player with 63 in 69.

“Nikolaj was the top free agent available on July 1, and we are proud that he’s chosen to make Carolina his home,” general manager Eric Tulsky said. “He’s a highly skilled winger who can really skate and will fit very well with our forward group.”

It turned out to be worth the wait for the speedy 29-year-old winger from Denmark who played his first 10 seasons with Winnipeg. Ehlers’ contract is the most lucrative of any signed by an unrestricted free agent who left his team this week and $250,000 more than Brock Boeser got to re-sign with Vancouver.

The only bigger contracts have been K’Andre Miller’s eight years and $60 million — also with Carolina in a sign and trade from the New York Rangers — and Ivan Provorov staying with Columbus for $59.5 million over the next seven seasons.

“From first-round pick to the highest-scoring Danish player in NHL history, and all the countless memories in between, thank you for everything, Fly,” the Jets posted on social media. “All the best in Carolina.”

Ehlers joins a core that has reached the playoffs seven consecutive seasons under coach Rod Brind’Amour with two trips to the Eastern Conference final over the past three springs. Carolina still has $10 million in cap space with just about a full roster, providing flexibility to fill holes between now and the trade deadline in March.

Signing Ehlers could start dominos falling around the league as teams who did not get him — among them, the Washington Capitals — turn to backup plans. That includes potential trades, with Pittsburgh actively in selling mode, along with remaining free agents.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Dmitry Orlov is heading to the spend-happy San Jose Sharks, who have been active this week and even made a pickup off the waiver wire to reach the salary floor.

Orlov, who turns 34 later this month, signed a two-year contract worth $13 million. A Stanley Cup champion from his time in Washington who spent the past two seasons in Carolina, the veteran defenseman will count $6.5 million against the cap through 2026-27.

Orlov is the latest addition for the Sharks, who needed to add $20 million somehow to get to the $70.6 million minimum for player salaries. That counts money owed to captain Logan Couture, whose playing career is over because of a debilitating injury.

San Jose also claimed Nick Leddy off waivers from St. Louis to add to its new-look blue line that includes recently signed veteran John Klingberg, who got $4 million for next season.

“Klingberg was someone we had targeted for a little while now,” general manager Mike Grier said earlier this week. “We need someone who can run a power play. We think, as he showed he was getting healthier and healthier this year and another year out from his hip (surgery), I think he’ll be even better”

Leddy also has a year left on his contract at a cap hit of $4 million, with $3 million in actual dollars owed. Orlov is the only experienced defenseman San Jose has signed beyond 2026.

Brent Burns, who played alongside Orlov the past two seasons with the Hurricanes, agreed to terms with Colorado on Wednesday night to a one-year contract worth $1 million with up to $3 million more attainable through performance bonuses. The 40-year-old who won the Norris Trophy as top defenseman in 2017, is set to become the 23rd player in league history to play at least 22 seasons.

“I just love it: I love coming to the rink every day and working,” said Burns, who is three games shy of reaching 1,500 in the regular season over his career. “It really is the best. You’re around guys that they’re chasing one goal and there’s just something special about it: all the laughs and the working hard together. It’s really special to try to build something together, and I just enjoy that process.”

___

AP Sports Writer Pat Graham in Denver contributed.