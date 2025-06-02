North Carolina Insurance Commissioner offers urgent hurricane preparation advice as the season begins

This Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico expected to bring significant rainfall to parts of Texas and Louisiana this week, possibly developing into a stronger storm, including a hurricane, according to the National Weather Service. (NOAA via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Hurricane season is officially underway and NOAA is predicting a stormy ride for 2025. The Atlantic forecast includes 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four that could reach major strength before the season ends November 30.

“North Carolina has seen the devastation hurricanes can cause firsthand,” said North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. “Last year, Hurricane Helene tore through our state, leaving behind massive damage and many people in western North Carolina are still recovering.”

According to Causey, early preparation is critical to protect lives and property before a storm makes landfall.

Hurricane Helene hit hard last fall—bringing deadly floods and destruction to western North Carolina. With 107 lives lost and billions in damage, Commissioner Causey is now looking ahead, offering practical advice in a new video to help residents brace for whatever the 2025 hurricane season may bring.

There are multiple things Causey suggests you do to prepare for this upcoming hurricane season:

“Have an emergency kit,” said Causey, “You can go to our website (ncdoi.gov) we’ve got some tips. Most of these agencies like Red Cross, American’s First, a lot of those websites have tips on hurricane preparedness.”

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey offers essential tips and information to prepare North Carolinians for the start of the 2025 hurricane season on June 1. (Video by N.C. Department of Insurance

Make sure you have adequate insurance coverage. Know exactly what your insurance policy covers. Homeowners’ policies do not cover flooding. Be aware there is a 30-day waiting period before flood policies take effect. If you rent, your landlord’s insurance only covers the building, not your belongings. You’ll need renters’ insurance to protect your personal items.

“You have to have a separate flood insurance policy either through the federal flood insurance program which is under FEMA or through a private flood insurance policy,” said Causey. “It was almost a similar thing with Hurricane Helene.”

Compile important documents. Gather important paperwork, including insurance policies, medical records and prescriptions. Be prepared to bring copies with you if you are forced to evacuate your home. Know how to get in touch with your insurance agent and company.

“Be sure to have a home inventory,” said Causey. “If you haven’t done this you need to go through your house, room to room, and take pictures with your cell phone or take a video.”

Store your home inventory and related documents in a safe, easily accessible place online, on your smart phone, on your computer or in a fire-proof box or safe deposit box.

Identify potential hazards around your home. Hanging tree branches, loose shingles, patio furniture and other outdoor objects can cause damage or injuries in a storm. Make repairs or secure large objects to reduce the threat.

Check your emergency toolkit and to-go bag. Update items such as food, medicine and batteries. Make sure to include items for every member of your family, including pets.

Electricity may go out, so make sure you have extra drinking water. Also, fill the bathtub with water for bathing and flushing the toilet.

Despite all the preparation you may do before the storm, it will not prevent the storm from happening. Causey has multiple procedures for keeping you and your family safe during a hurricane:

If officials advise you to shelter in place during a storm, take it seriously—your safety could depend on it. Stay away from windows, glass doors and skylights, which can shatter in high winds and send debris flying. Instead, hunker down in a secure interior room on the lowest floor of your home—unless there’s a risk of flooding, in which case you’ll want to head for higher ground.

Make sure your cell phone is fully charged before severe weather hits. It may be your only way to stay informed or call for help. If there’s lightning in the area, avoid using landlines altogether. And if flooding becomes a threat, turn off the electricity at the main breaker to prevent electrical hazards.

Don’t go outside until officials give the all-clear. Storm conditions can shift quickly, and hazards like downed power lines or hidden floodwaters can linger long after the skies clear. If you’re ordered to evacuate, stay away from home until officials say it’s safe to return.

Unfortunately, scams often follow in the wake of a major storm. Commissioner Causey urges storm victims to steer clear of fraud by working only with licensed, insured contractors. The NCDOI’s Criminal Investigations Division has Special Agents on the case every day, tracking down insurance fraud across the state.

After a storm, one of your first steps should be to contact your homeowners’ insurance agent or company to report any losses. Even if you hold a separate windstorm or hail policy, your primary insurer will still handle the investigation and adjust your claim. Keep in mind, though—after a major storm, insurers are often swamped with claims, so patience will be key.

Start by documenting the damage. Make a thorough list and take clear photos before making any temporary repairs. Then, do what you can to prevent things from getting worse. For example, placing a tarp over a damaged roof can help keep water from seeping in. Save your receipts—reasonable expenses to protect your home are considered part of the loss and may be reimbursed by your insurer.

Hold off on permanent repairs until your insurance company has had a chance to inspect the damage and you’ve reached an agreement on costs. You should also check with them before throwing out any damaged materials or items—they may need to be documented.

If the damage leaves your home uninhabitable, talk with your insurance company about what temporary living expenses are covered. Knowing what to expect can make a tough situation more manageable.

For more information on how to be prepared before, during and after any storm, visit www.ncdoi.gov/disaster or contact the NCDOI Consumer Services Division at 1-855-408-1212.