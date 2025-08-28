North Carolina plays its 1st game under Bill Belichick when the Tar Heels host TCU on Labor Day

FILE - TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, center, waits with the team to run out of the tunnel before the game against Central Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)

TCU at North Carolina, Monday, 8 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: TCU by 3 1/2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

TCU (2024)

Overall offense: 426.8 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 312.9 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 113.9 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (23rd)

Overall defense: 345.6 yards allowed per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 185.2 yards allowed per game (23rd)

Rushing: 160.4 yards allowed per game (83rd)

Scoring: 24.6 points allowed per game (62nd)

UNC (2024)

Overall offense: 406.7 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 224.4 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 182.3 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 30.9 points per game (44th)

Overall defense: 375.8 yards allowed per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards allowed per game (80th)

Rushing: 149.5 yards allowed per game (66th)

Scoring: 28.1 points allowed per game (89th)

Team leaders

TCU (2024)

Passing: Josh Hoover, 3,949 yards, 27 TDs, 11 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremy Payne, 239 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eric McAlister 762 yards on 39 catches, 5 TDs

UNC (2024)

Passing: Gio Lopez, 2,559 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.0 completion percentage (at South Alabama)

Rushing: Davion Gause, 326 yards, 4 TDs.

Receiving: Kobe Paysour, 365 yards on 21 catches, 0 TDs.

Last game

TCU beat Louisiana 34-3 in the New Mexico Bowl in December, capping a 9-4 season.

UNC lost 27-14 to UConn in the Fenway Bowl in December to cap a 6-7 season.

Next game

TCU gets a week off before playing its home opener against Abilene Christian on Sept. 13.

UNC travels for an instate game at Charlotte on Sept. 6.