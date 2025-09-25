One year later, western North Carolina still recovers from Hurricane Helene

FILE - Resident Anne Schneider, right, hugs her friend Eddy Sampson as they survey damage caused by Hurricane Helene, Oct. 1, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (NC Network) — It has been one year since the worst storm to ever hit North Carolina devastated the western part of the state.

Hurricane Helene was not even on the list of storms to worry about at first. It made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Sept. 27 as a Category 2 hurricane before beginning a long trek inland. By the time it reached the Appalachian Mountains, it was a tropical storm still packing high winds and heavy rain.

Western North Carolina had already seen significant rainfall before Helene arrived, setting the stage for catastrophic flooding. Meteorologists predicted once-in-a-thousand-year flooding, and they were right. Some weather stations from Mount Mitchell to Asheville recorded more than 30 inches of rain, in addition to days of rainfall leading up to the storm.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/2233027/">Hurricane Helene One Year Later – Part 1 | RSS.com</a>

On Sept. 25, forecasters placed the region under tropical storm warnings. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency. Mount Mitchell State Park and others closed, and the Blue Ridge Parkway shut down. Hundreds of roads were impassable, and more than 2,000 landslides were reported in North Carolina.

In a rare, coordinated release, the National Hurricane Center and NOAA warned of the inland flood threat and asked media outlets to emphasize the risk. Helene’s impact was every bit as intense as predicted.

The South Toe Township of Yancey County received 31 inches of rain. Mount Mitchell recorded wind gusts over 100 mph in a part of the state that rarely sees such conditions. Sixty-three stream and river gauges logged record water levels. The South Toe River in Yancey County and the Ivy River in Buncombe County each broke their previous flood records by nearly nine feet.

A cross stands over a bridge which was flooded as cleanup work continues following Hurricane Helene flooding, on October 6, 2024 in Swannanoa, North Carolina. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Man standing in front of damage from Hurricane Helene. Photo by Chrissy Wang, UNC Media Hub An aerial view of people standing near destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene flooding on October 8, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A helicopter lands on North Carolina State Route 74 in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 3, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Members of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force search a flood damaged area with a search canine in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene along the Swannanoa River on October 4, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Flood damage is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 2, 2024 in Chimney Rock, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Dan Murphy hugs his colleague after bringing his canoe to rescue them from their flooded home as the streets are flooded near Peachtree Creek after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains overnight on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a category 4 hurricane in the panhandle of Florida and is working its way north, it is now considered a tropical storm. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The Rocky Broad River flows into Lake Lure and overflows the town with debris from Chimney Rock, North Carolina after heavy rains from Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024, in Lake Lure, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: Tommy Taylor looks inside at his 1972 Chevy Camaro for the first time in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power. North Carolina has been approved for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) A relief worker clears mud from the entrance of the Grand Bohemian hotel located across from the Biltmore Estate in the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 01, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) A sign reads “Appalachian Lives Matter” in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene flooding on October 6, 2024 in Swannanoa, North Carolina. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In Mitchell County, the smallest county in the state, the normally calm Toe River rose 35 feet, overflowing its banks and flooding homes and businesses in small towns like Spruce Pine. Luther Stroup, who owns Stroup Hobby Shop, recalled watching the river rise to within inches of his shop and home. He said the community went without power, sewer, phones or water for 22 days.

Areas in the Black Mountains were especially devastated. Black Mountain police reported neighborhoods in Montreat and Swannanoa “destroyed including homes on fire, along with numerous fatalities.” The village of Chimney Rock was also largely swept away in the floodwaters.

Across the region, more than 400 roads closed and more than 200 rescues were carried out. In total, 108 people died and hundreds more were injured in North Carolina.

A year later: Recovery

Recovery has been uneven. Ninety-six percent of small business owners across western North Carolina reported Helene hurt them, hitting during peak tourist season and leading to widespread event cancellations. Even mining and computer parts manufacturing in Spruce Pine were disrupted, causing global supply concerns.

Sharon Decker, senior advisor of the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina, said the community stepped up when it was needed most. Neighbors and churches delivered food, water and supplies to people who had lost everything. The storm also forced the region to confront its aging infrastructure and to begin planning for future disasters.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/2233033/">Hurricane Helene One Year Later – Part 2 | RSS.com</a>

Gov. Josh Stein said six out of seven businesses have not returned to pre-Helene revenues. Still, Decker noted restaurants, tourist attractions and farms are coming back, and leaders hope tourists will return as well.

Decker praised bipartisan efforts to secure funding for repairs to businesses, homes, roads and infrastructure. Stein has pushed for additional state and federal support. But recovery is expected to be a long-term process.

Officials are also coordinating with schools, nonprofits and community groups to build volunteer and resource databases to be better prepared next time.

Decker said her hope is that the sense of community sparked by Helene’s devastation — people going above and beyond to help one another — remains even after recovery is complete.

“We’re better as a nation and state when there are disasters,” Decker said. “And as a state, we’ll be more prepared in the future for storms like Helene.”